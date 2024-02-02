Amit Shah Talks Up Change In Judicial System In Exclusive Interview

A

The investigation into cyber crimes, after this law, will improve considerably. Because the law offers new explanations in this matter and lays down several provisions for a reasonable conclusion of the case. One of these is the provision of forensics. Apart from this, online numbers have also been arranged for complaints regarding cyber crimes. With this, cases like embezzlement of bank funds can be focused on appropriately. For example, the money in the respective account can be immediately 'frozen' as soon as the information of the bank's money being embezzled arises. After that, the investigation will be carried forward in due course. For example, it may be mentioned that if the money in one's credit card is stolen and it is reported on the toll-free number, then the money can be frozen immediately. Now the money becomes untraceable and the police have to look for it. But in the new system, it can be shut down through the online mechanism in place. For this, other training methods including technicalities will be given to the police and they will be prepared. In many cases, the responsibility of the police has been determined. Now the police can keep someone in their custody for several days in many cases. Earlier, the family of the arrested person had to file a prisoner's directment application in the court to meet the jailed person. But now every police station will have to have a register book. This book will contain the information of every person in the police station. The book will also be available online. The accused will also have to be produced before the court within 24 hours. Moreover, when the police go for a search at a person's house, they will have to carry neutral witnesses along with them and make a video recording of the search process. Police will have to inform the accused of the status of the investigation in the case within 90 days. This has also been included in the law. Even now no case can be withdrawn as before. The accused must file a statement in court for the case to be withdrawn. Through this system, fake cases can be prevented. A preliminary inquiry has also been made into any case to prevent fake cases or complaints. The police will register a case only after a preliminary investigation. The new law imposes police liability under around 20 sections. For this, three types of training will be given to the police. These are technical training, forensic training and police accountability training. They have to complete the investigation of the case within the time limit fixed to the police. The chargesheet has to be filed within 90 days of registration of the case. No more time will be given for that. The court can give an additional 90 days. That is, the final chargesheet of the case has to be filed within 180 days. The trial in the case will begin from day 181.