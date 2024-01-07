National

Amit Shah To Embark On Jammu And Kashmir Visit On Jan 9

Amit Shah is also set to initiate the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the Jammu and Kashmir region during the visit.
Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to commence a crucial visit to Jammu and Kashmir on January 9.

During his visit, Amit Shah is set to take part in several development programmes in the valley, ANI reported quoting official sources.

In a bid to assess the comprehensive development of the region, the Union home minister will begin the visit with an important review meeting, sources were quoted as saying.

Amit Shah is also set to initiate the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the region during the visit.

Moreover, his program during the visit includes the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for various development works.

During his stay in Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister will also hand out appointment letters to promote different job opportunities.

