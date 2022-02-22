Amit Shah to Visit poll-bound Manipur Tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the poll-bound Manipur on February 23. This will be the union minister’s first visit to the north-eastern state after the dates for the assembly elections were announced in January this year.

As part of his agenda, Shah is scheduled to address two public meetings in the Churachandpur Assembly constituency and he will also have lunch at the district party office-bearers’ home.

The second venue for his rally is Kangpokpi Assembly constituency. Shah will then take part in a door-to-door campaign in Yaiskul Mandal and Bhamon Leikai.

The union minister will also be holding a meeting with the state party leadership later in the evening to assess the progress of campaigning before heading back to Delhi.

Manipur will go to polls in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led BJP is seeking a second term in the office with an absolute majority that the party is targeting. BJP has ditched all its previous alliances and is fighting on all the 60 seats alone.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the state on Tuesday and addressed election rallies in capital city Imphal.