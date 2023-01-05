Amit Shah Launches ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in Tripura for Overall Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in Tripura to ensure the overall development.

"We are carrying out this march with the aim to make the state keep pace with industries and people should know the state as Advanced Tripura, Best Tripura, and Prosperous Tripura (Unnat Tripura, Shreshth Tripura, Samruddha Tripura),” he said.

In his address in North Tripura, Amit Shah emphasised that the upcoming polls in the state aim at making the state free from Communists.

"The 2023 elections are intended to free Tripura from Communists. Earlier there used to be a certain cadre whose permission was required to do every day-to-day task, but now you cannot see the communist here anymore," he further stated. .

Later in the address, Shah said that the BJP aims at making Tripura where every youngster can get a job in the state itself, each female is safe and protected, and the tribals have their rights, each house gets clean drinking water and a hospital for every person.

Exuding confidence of victory in the upcoming polls, Shah said that the name of the yatra has been rightly kept as the government wins people's trust only on the basis of the work. He said that the party will show how they have stood up to the people's expectations by walking a 1,000 km march, over 200 public meetings, more than 100 padayatras, and 50 roadshows for eight days as it would cover the state's 60 constituencies.

He said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, both of our leaders Biplab Deb and Manik Saha, we have fulfilled all four promises of Railway, Internet, Highways, and Airways."

Mentioning that the Prime Minister has taken a sheer resolve to preserve 'Jal, Jangal and Zameen', Union Home Minister said that their "double-engine government" has worked with "double Seva-Bhaav and Samarpan in Tripura."

"The Tripura which was once known for drug trafficking, violence, intrusion and massive anti-national activities is now known for her development, excellent infrastructure, achievements in Sports, rising investments and organic farming activities," he said.

Assembly polls in Tripura are slated for 2023.

Tripura BJP has aimed to start the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' programme to strengthen the party support base in the state. BJP national president JP Nadda will be present on the concluding day of the yatra on January 12 when he will address the masses.