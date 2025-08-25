Ammonia Gas Leak at Jalandhar Milk Plant Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued

Panic gripped Jalandhar on Monday after an ammonia gas leak at the Metro Milk Plant near the Leather Complex on Kapurthala Road left dozens of workers stranded inside.

According to officials, nearly 30 workers were rescued after firemen and emergency teams broke through a side wall of the factory to reach those trapped on the first floor. Ladders and cranes were deployed to safely evacuate the workers.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

This is the third ammonia gas leak reported in Jalandhar within a year, with two similar incidents previously recorded in local ice factories. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the cause of the leak and are assessing safety measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

