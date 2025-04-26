Anant M Ambani Appointed Executive Director of Reliance Industries for Five-Year Term

The board of directors of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has approved the appointment of Anant M Ambani as Executive Director for a five-year term, starting May 1, 2025.

Advertisment

Anant Ambani, currently a non-executive director of the company, will assume the role of whole-time director, designated as executive director.

The board had approved the appointment of Anant Ambani, along with his siblings Isha and Akash Ambani, as non-executive directors of the company in August 2023, with shareholders endorsing their appointments in October 2023.

He graduated from Brown University and is the first among the Ambani siblings to be appointed as an executive director at Reliance Industries Ltd.

Anant was appointed as the head of Reliance Industries Ltd’s energy vertical in August 2022. He has served on the boards of Jio Platforms Ltd since March 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd since May 2022, and both Reliance New Energy Ltd and Reliance New Solar Energy Ltd since June 2021. Additionally, he joined the board of Reliance Foundation in September 2022.