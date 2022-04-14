Andhra Pradesh: Fire at Pharmaceutical Unit Kills 6, 12 injured

At least six dead and 12 injured after a fire broke out at a pharmaceutical unit in Andhra Pradesh. It has been suspected that the fire occurred due to gas leakage.

The incident took place at Akkireddygudem in Eluru district. Eighteen persons were working in the Unit 4 of the pharmaceutical plant when the fire broke out. Four of the six who died were migrant workers from Bihar.

The fire was brought under control in two hours.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the incident and announced a ₹ 25 lakh compensation for the family members of the dead.

He also declared ₹ 5 lakh compensation for each for those critically injured and ₹ 2 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries. Officials have been instructed to monitor the condition of those injured.

The Superintendent of Police and the District Collector have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Assam Gears up to Celebrate Rongali Bihu