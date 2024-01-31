Andhra Pradesh Official Govt. Holidays List for 2024

The Government of Andhra Pradesh declares certain days as official holidays for State Government offices in 2024. This excludes holidays falling on Sundays/Second Saturday (Annexure-l(A)) and Optional Holidays (Annexure-ll) except when Optional Holidays fall on Sundays (Annexure-ll(A)).

All State Government offices will be closed on Sundays and Second Saturdays throughout 2024.

State Government employees can take up to five Optional Holidays in 2024 from the specified festivals/occasions (Annexure-ll), regardless of their religion. They need to request permission in advance from their Superior Officers, except in urgent government work situations.

General Holidays do not automatically apply to industrial establishments, public sector undertakings, Public Works Department workmen, and educational institutions under the State Government's control. Separate orders for holidays will be issued by the respective Administrative Departments of the Secretariat.

If the dates for Ramzan, Bakrid, Moharam, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, or any Hindu festival change based on moon sightings, or for any other reason, the announcement will be made through electronic/print media. Secretariat Departments, Heads of Departments, and District Collectors should take action based on such announcements, even before receiving formal orders.