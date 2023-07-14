National

Another African Cheetah Found Dead in Kuno National Park

This incident marks the first time a cheetah has died in the free range.
African Cheetah
African CheetahRepresentative
Pratidin Time

In a devastating blow to the cheetah reintroduction program in India, an African cheetah named Suraj was discovered dead at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, marking the eighth casualty within a span of nearly four months.

According to reports, Suraj, who had been translocated from Africa, was found lifeless by a monitoring team in Palpur East Forest Range's Masavani beat on Friday morning.

Upon inspection by a team of veterinarians and forest officials, Suraj was confirmed dead at around 9 am. This incident marks the first time a cheetah has died in the free range. The carcass displayed injury marks on the back and neck, with a comprehensive report pending.

This tragic event follows the recent demise of another male cheetah, Tejas, just three days prior. Tejas' post-mortem examination revealed an inability to recover from severe trauma sustained during a fight with a female cheetah.

The string of cheetah deaths began with the loss of a female cheetah named Sasha on March 27 due to a kidney ailment. Subsequently, Uday passed away on April 23 due to cardio-pulmonary failure, and Daksha, a female cheetah, lost her life on May 9 following a violent encounter during a mating attempt. Additionally, two cheetah cubs succumbed to "extreme weather conditions and dehydration" on May 25.

African Cheetah
Two More Cheetah Cubs Succumb at Kuno National Park
kuno national park
Cheetah

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
national>>national/another-african-cheetah-found-dead-in-kuno-national-park
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com