Another Hurriyat Segment Breaks Away From Separatism

In yet another setback to the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), one more constituent has disassociated itself from it thus becoming the 12th organisation to break away from the separatist amalgam in recent months.

“Under the Modi govt the spirit of unity rules J&K. Another Hurriyat affiliate organisation, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, has rejected separatism, declaring complete commitment to the unity of Bharat. I sincerely welcome their move,” Union home minister said in a post on X on Friday. “Till now as many as 12 Hurriyat-linked organisations have broken off from secessionism, resting trust in the Constitution of India. This is a victory of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision for Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (sic.).”

Other three groups, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League and Kashmir Freedom Front — had announced their separation from Hurriyat Conference on April 8.

Fareeda Behan Ji, chairperson of J&K Mass Movement, announced her disassociation her organisation from the separatist conglomerates operating in Kashmir, including both factions of Hurriyat Conference. She said that her organization does not have “any inclination or sympathy for the ideology of APHC, which has not been able to address the legitimate aspirations and grievances of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”. She added further-- “My organisation and I are not affiliated with any organisation or association having an agenda that goes directly or indirectly against India and its interests.”

On March 25, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, and Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement had snapped links with Hurriyat.

J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-IIstiqamat are among the other groups that have announced their disassociation from the amalgam.