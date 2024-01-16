Another Namibian Cheetah Dies at Kuno National Park

Reportedly, the deceased cheetah has been identified as 'Shaurya'.

The statement by the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Director, Lion Project read, "Today, on 16th January, 2024 around 3:17 PM, Namibian Cheetah Shaurya passed away. Around 11 AM in the morning, incoordination and staggering gait was observed by the tracking team following which the animal was tranquilized and weakness was found. Following this, the animal was revived but complications arose post revival and the animal failed to respond to CPR. Cause of death can be ascertained after Post Mortem."