Another Namibian Cheetah Dies at Kuno National Park

Yet another Namibian cheetah was found dead at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, reports said.
According to the national park authorities, the cheetah's death was reported at around 3:17 pm today. An official release said that a tracking team noted signs of incoordination and a staggering gait the cheetah at around 11 am on Tuesday, prompting an immediate medical intervention.
Reportedly, the deceased cheetah has been identified as 'Shaurya'.
The statement by the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Director, Lion Project read, "Today, on 16th January, 2024 around 3:17 PM, Namibian Cheetah Shaurya passed away. Around 11 AM in the morning, incoordination and staggering gait was observed by the tracking team following which the animal was tranquilized and weakness was found. Following this, the animal was revived but complications arose post revival and the animal failed to respond to CPR. Cause of death can be ascertained after Post Mortem."
However, the exact cause of death will only be ascertained once post-mortem reports are out.
On January 3, Kuno National Park welcomed three new members as Namibian Cheetah 'Aasha' gave birth to three cubs. Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav shared a video of the newborns on the social media platform 'X'. The Union Minister termed the development “a roaring success for Project Cheetah envisioned by PM Narendra Modi to restore ecological balance”.