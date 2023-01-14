Any Marriage Between Inter-Faith Couples under Hindu Marriage Act is Void: SC

The Supreme Court has observed that any marriage between inter-faith couples under the Hindu Marriage Act is void and only Hindus can marry under the same law.

A Bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna observation came on Friday while hearing a plea challenging an August 2017 order of the Telangana High Court.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing in February.

The Telangana High Court had refused to quash proceedings against the petitioner under Section 494 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Section 494 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deals with whoever, having a husband or wife living, marries in any case in which such marriage is void by reason of its taking place during the life of such husband or wife, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine.

A complaint has been filed in Hyderabad against the petitioner under section 494 of IPC,1860 in 2013 alleging that the petitioner defacto was married to the complainant in February 2008 according to Hindu Rites thereby their wedding is under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955.

The petitioner said that the Petitioner has been falsely implicated in the case and he has not committed any offence much less the alleged offence and the allegation that the petitioner married the Defacto complainant in accordance with Hindu rites/customs is not true.

The petitioner never married her, the petitioner said adding that except for her statement, she has not filed any proof of the alleged marriage with her by the petitioner, as it has not at all taken place.

The petitioner claimed himself as a Christian and the complainant is a Hindu.