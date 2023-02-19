APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission-2023 to be Launched Today

Martin Foundation in association with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation and Space Zone India is all set for the APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission-2023, an official statement said on Sunday.

Through this initiative, more than 5000 students from Grades VI to XII from different parts of the country have been enabled to design and develop 150 PICO satellites, which are to be launched through the rocket.

As per the statement, this mission has also provided an opportunity for selected students to learn more about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Martin Foundation does a total of 85 per cent of the funding for this project.

The rocket launch project of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Vehicle Mission 2023 is to be launched from Pattipolam village, Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu, the statement read.

The selected students have been taught about satellite technology through virtual classes, which have been followed by hands-on sessions to help them explore the project domain. They have also been made aware of the numerous benefits available in this sector.

A total of 2000 students from more than 100 government schools are a part of this rocket project.

This will be a good platform for government school students to get trained in space sciences and provide them with a platform to explore a career in that domain, the statement further read.

(with inputs from ANI)