Appeasement is in Congress’ DNA: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The chief minister's statement comes in the wake of the Congress party supporting hijab to be worn by Muslim girls in schools.

“Congress has entered politics of polarization. Sometimes I feel that Jinnah's soul has entered into them. They say it is right to open madrassas, they also say opening Muslim universities is right, they also say it is right to wear hijabs,” Sarma said.

He also said that schools and colleges are for imparting education and not for a fashion show.

He said, “Muslim community needs education, not hijab. Muslim girls have the right to education like others.”

Sarma further went on to say that Congress is always focused on breaking the nation.

“Hijab was not an issue at all, but Congress made it an issue. Also, political Islam is Congress sponsored," Sarma said.

“It is the Congress who is against laws, not Muslims,” he added.