Aqua Jammers, Multi-Shot Guns Installed at LoC to Tackle 'Pak Drones'

With recent events of Pakistani drone surveillance, Indian Army installed two systems including quadcopter jammers and multi-shot guns on the Line of Control (LoC).

“The Army has installed quad copter jammers, called aqua jammers, on the Line of Control and they are supported by multi shot guns. The aqua jammers have an efficacy up to a height of 4,900 metres. These aqua jammers snap the connectivity of enemy drone with its operator across the border before freezing it. The subsequent action is followed by another by multi shot guns mounted on multi weapon platform to bring it down. The two machines are operated by as many soldiers,” defense sources were quoted by Hindustan Times.