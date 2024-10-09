Army Jawan Abducted By Terrorists In J&K; Search Op On

In a troubling development, a soldier from the Territorial Army (TA) has reportedly been abducted by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The incident occurred in the forested region of Anantnag, where two TA soldiers were allegedly taken captive by militants. However, one of the soldiers managed to escape and has safely returned.
Security forces have since launched a large-scale search operation in the area to locate the missing soldier.
Efforts are currently underway to trace the whereabouts of the abducted jawan and bring him back safely.