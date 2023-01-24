Army Officer from Assam Dies Due to Severe Cold in Ladakh

In a tragic incident, an Indian army officer hailing from Assam allegedly died due to freezing conditions in Ladakh.

The incident was reported on January 23.

Reportedly, the army officer has been identified as Jaikhlong Mushahary. He was a resident of Banseria in Udalguri district’s Tangla.

The deceased was posted as a commission officer of the Rashtriya Rifles No. 31 in Ladakh.

It may be mentioned that Ladakh has been experiencing severe cold wave since the past few days. Temperature of Drass town in dropped to -29 degrees celsius earlier on January 17.

On the other hand, Kargil experienced minus 20.9 celsius and Leh froze to minus 15.6 celsius.