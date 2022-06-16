Army Rescues 8 People Trapped Under Debris in Sikkim, 1 Dead

Eight persons who were buried under the debris were safely evacuated by the army in Sikkim on Wednesday.

However, one person among the eight rescued died at the hospital.

According to reports, a fresh landslide was reported at the 17th Mile in Gangtok following which around eight people got trapped under the debris.

The troops of the ‘Black Cat Division’ swung into action and rescued the people.

It may be mentioned that heavy rainfall over the past few days in Sikkim has led to multiple landslides and road blockages across the state.

The road stretches on Chungthang-Lachung and Chungthang Lachen road have been damaged due to the flash floods at various locations. The administration has issued a notification stating that no pedestrian movement will be possible till the next three days in the road.

People have also been asked to stay away from the landslide-hit areas so that the machines and manpower can work safely without any life or property hazard.