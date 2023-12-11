Article 370 Verdict: Mehbooba Mufti Put Under House Arrest; Security Tightened in Kashmir

President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.
The PDP took to platform X and said, "Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, Police has sealed the doors of the residence of PDP President @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest."
The authorities stated that journalists were not permitted to assemble near the residence of National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah at Gupkar.
On the other hand, security has been beefed up across Kashmir ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict. Security forces have been deployed at many places in the valley to maintain law and order, sources said.
Security checkpoints have been established in and around Srinagar city, where officials are conducting random searches of vehicles and individuals.
Notably, a five-member constitutional bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and including Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant, is set to deliver its verdict on petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.