Arunachal: 6 Business Establishments Gutted in Massive Fire

A massive fire has erupted at Diyun in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday night.

According to reports, a total of six business establishments have been gutted down by the rousing fire.

Also properties worth rupees six crores have been devastated in the blazing inferno.

Notably, the business establishments that were burnt down in the blaze were under the jurisdiction of the cooperative society of the Arunachal government.

However, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

The reason behind the eruption of the fire has not been known as of now.

Fire tenders have been engaged to douse the fire.

