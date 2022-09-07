Arunachal Assembly Passes Bill Seeking to Transfer Pending Civil Suits to Other Courts

The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill seeking to transfer civil suits pending in the courts of deputy commissioners to others.

This was one among the two bills passed in the assembly on Wednesday.

The second bill proposes to make changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) according to amendments made in the central law concerned.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu moved The Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to make provisions for transferring civil suits pending in the courts of deputy commissioners to those of junior and senior division civil judges, and district and additional district judges, as per their territorial and pecuniary jurisdiction.

It would restore the organic link between the village authority and local administrative officers in facilitating and referring back of the cases by the local administrative officers to the village authority for settlement.

It would also enable the inter-village customary court or apex customary court, by whatever name called, to settle the appeal out of the order passed by village authority without directly approaching the regular courts, if the parties to the case agreed.

The proposed legislation will lessen the workload of regular courts, the statement of the bill said.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (1st Amendment) Bill, 2022 was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Tax, Excise and Narcotics portfolio.

The bill was enacted with a view to making a provision for levy and collection of tax on intra-state supply of goods or services or both by the state government.