Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Condemns China's Attempt to Rename Places

In response to China's recent attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, have strongly condemned the action.
Khandu labeled it as "another gimmick from China," emphasizing his pride as an Indian citizen and native of Arunachal Pradesh. Jaiswal reiterated India's firm rejection of such attempts, asserting that assigning invented names will not change the fact that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.
China's release of a fourth list of new names for places along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh has sparked renewed tensions. India remains steadfast in its stance, viewing China's actions as encroachment on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Both Khandu and Jaiswal's statements underscore India's resolute position on the matter, emphasizing that no amount of renaming by China will alter the ground reality in Arunachal Pradesh. This development unfolds against a backdrop of escalating tensions between the two nations, with China's actions seen as provocative challenges to India's sovereignty in the region.