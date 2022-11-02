Arunachal CM Pema Khandu’s Brother Passes Away

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu's brother and BJP MLA, Jambey Tashi, passed away due to a prolonged illness at Guwahati’s Downtown Hospital.

Jambey Tashi was a BJP MLA from Lumla constituency of Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The 44-year-old Tashi was also a Member of the National Minority Morcha, BJP. He had previously been a member of the Indian National Congress and People's Party of Arunachal.

In 2009, he was elected unopposed from 1-Lumla S/T Assembly constituency on a Congress ticket. In the 2014 election for the 1-Lumla Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, he defeated Independent candidate Theg Tse Rinpoche, on a Congress ticket, by 1499 votes.

In 2019 Legislative Assembly elections, he rode on a BJP ticket and defeated Jampa Thrinly Kunkhap of NPP by 1288 votes. Jambey Tashi garnered 4567 votes while Jampa Thrinly Kunkhap got 3279 votes.