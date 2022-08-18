Arunachal: Conference to Bring Govt, Citizens Closer to Begin Today

Arunachal Pradesh is all set to host a two-day regional conference to bring the government and citizens closer through various administrative reforms at the Centre.

The conference will be held at state and district levels in the state capital Itanagar starting on Thursday.

The conference is being organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, along with state Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein will inaugurate the two-day event.

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and DARPG shall enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for conducting mid-career building programs in governance for 500 officers of the state government’s Administrative Services over the next five years.

The conference is expected to witness the participation of more than 300 delegates from across the country. The conference is being held in a semi-virtual mode.