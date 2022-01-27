Arunachal Govt Announces Winners Of Cleanliness Award For Villages

A total of nine villages from different districts of Arunachal Pradesh were selected to receive the Chief Minister’s Cleanest Village Award for the year 2021, the winners of which were announced on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday.

In a bid to promote cleanliness and healthy living, the government of Arunachal Pradesh had introduced awards for the cleanest villages during Statehood Day celebrations last year.

An official release stated that on the occasion of Statehood Day celebrations on February 20 to ensure a healthy, hygienic and lively social environment.

The nine villages that were selected from the 25 districts of the state were New Tupi, Kolung, Silluk, Tusinggite, Singbir, Thongleng, Jirdin, Bonai, Mimey.

The release also said, “These awards are meant for promoting the essence of healthy living through cleanliness to deter the incidence of illness and to promote sustenance of public amenities for overall growth of the state”.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the winners and tweeted, “We had introduced Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village to encourage collective effort towards cleanliness for a healthy and developed society.”

He further wrote in his tweet, “Winners of the Award for the year 2021 were announced today on 73rd Republic Day celebration. Congratulations to all the winners!”