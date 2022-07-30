Arunachal Man Goes Missing in Guwahati

One person from Arunachal Pradesh has reportedly gone missing in Assam’s Guwahati on Friday.

The missing person has been identified as Tahong Gao (54), a cousin of Arunachal MP Tapir Gao.

According to police reports, Tahong Gao, who was in Guwahati, had gone to Ganeshguri along with his nephew to meet a friend on Friday afternoon. He then boarded an Uber cab, following which there is no trace of him. Tahong’s phone is also switched off since then.

However, the police have ruled out possibilities of Tahong's abduction.

The family members of Tahong have lodged a complaint at the Dispur Police Station. The police teams have launched search operations across the city.