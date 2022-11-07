Families of Missing Arunachal Mountaineers to Launch Hunger Strike

The families of missing mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh, namely Tapi Mra and Niku Dao, have decided to sit on hunger strike from Monday onwards.

Arunachal’s Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao had reportedly gone missing in mid-August after they had embarked on scaling Mount Kyarisatam, the state’s highest mountain peak located near the China border.

Notably, the families of the missing climbers have been staging an indefinite dharna at IG Park in Itanagar, demanding the authorities to take up the matter with China.

The families of the mountaineers have been demanding the Arunachal Pradesh government to relaunch the search and rescue operations.

In October, the belongings of the two mountaineers were found from a mountain located close to the Indo-China border.

Meanwhile, the All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU) on Saturday had served a 7-day ultimatum to the Arunachal Pradesh government to address the demands of the family members of missing mountaineer Tapi Mra and his associate Niku Dao.

Earlier, the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) also appealed to the State Government to initiate dialogue with the Chinese counterparts, fearing that Mra and Dao could be abducted from near the LAC.