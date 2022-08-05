Arunachal Mulling Policy For Rehabilitation Of Surrendered Insurgents

The government in Arunachal Pradesh is mulling over the launch of a policy for the surrender and rehabilitation of insurgents, Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed.

CM Khandu said that a surrender policy will soon be launched in a bid to rehabilitate and bring into the mainstream, insurgents who surrender.

He said that the government will try to aid the surrendered insurgents with flagship programmes through the policy.

It may be noted that many insurgents laid down their arms in recent times in the Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Arunachal CM also lauded the efforts of the state police force in ensuring the surrender of insurgents.

He said, “Be it fighting insurgency, crimes or the war against drugs, the police force has proved its mettle.”