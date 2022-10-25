Arunachal Pradesh: 700 Shops Gutted Down in Massive Fire

Over 700 shops turned to ashes after a massive fire broke out in the daily market of Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh, said the chairman of the market on Tuesday.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The exact property loss is yet to be ascertained but as per initial reports, the numbers seem to be on the higher end.

The Chairman of the Naharlagun Bazar Committee, Kripa Nai accused the regional fire department of negligence in the matter.

"Despite the incident spot being approximately 20 meters away from the office of the Naharalagun Fire Department as both are separated by a road only, the officials delayed in service and failed to control it," said Kirpa Nai.