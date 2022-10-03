Arunachal Pradesh Governor Given Additional Charge Of Meghalaya

Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra has been given additional charge of Meghalaya as incumbent Satya Pal Malik completes his tenure on October 3, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Saturday.

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Brig. (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of Meghalaya, until regular arrangements are made," the official statement reads. The tenure of Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Meghalaya is going to be completed on October 3, 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)