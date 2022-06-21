Arunachal: Road Connectivity Snapped due to Landslides

A landslide that took place on Itanagar-Hollongi road near Chimphu has blocked an arterial road in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar causing a major traffic jam with hundreds of vehicles stranded for hours.

The landslide occurred at around 10.30 am on Tuesday.

According to official reports, hundreds of cars and two-wheelers have been stranded following the landslide on both flanks of the important road.

Though the administration has pressed men and machinery to clear the debris, officials said that it would take at least a day or two to make the road fit for traffic.

The National Highway (NH) 415 has also been witnessing frequent landslides and was blocked for a few hours on Monday. The Itanagar-Hollongi road is the second thoroughfare of the state capital connecting Banderdewa, Naharlagun and Itanagar.

Continuous rainfall over the last few days triggered landslides and floods in several districts of the state, disrupting road connectivity. Four people have been killed in the state since June 18. According to the Disaster Management Department, landslides and floods have damaged 524 houses in 87 villages since April, affecting a total of 11,000 people.

The department has issued directives to all deputy commissioners to remain alert for responding to any eventuality. The department is also in touch with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Central Water Commission (CWC) for early warnings.