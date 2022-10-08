Arunachal: Senior Congress Leader Thupten Tempa Passes Away

Former minister of Arunachal Pradesh and senior Congress leader from Tawang, Thupten Tempa passed away at Ramakrishna Mission Hospital in Itanagar on Friday evening.
On Thursday, the Congress leader complained of abdomen pain and was hospitalized on Friday evening. Tempa's condition worsened due to low blood pressure.
Tempa worked as a bureaucrat before joining active politics. He studied MA in International Relations and M.Phil in Diplomacy from JNU, New Delhi.
In 2019, Tempa unsuccessfully contested an INC ticket from 2-Tawang Assembly Constituency against BJP's Tsering Tashi.
Expressing his condolences, state Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted, “Saddened by passing away of senior leader of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Thupten Tempa ji. May Lord Buddha provide peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.”
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also expressed his condolences on his demise and said, "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of a senior leader of our State and former Minister, Shri Thupten Tempa ji. His contributions to the development of our State shall always be remembered. My thoughts & prayers are with his family and well-wishers at this hour. My Heartfelt condolences! May his soul rest in eternal peace."