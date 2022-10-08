Arunachal: Senior Congress Leader Thupten Tempa Passes Away

Former minister of Arunachal Pradesh and senior Congress leader from Tawang, Thupten Tempa passed away at Ramakrishna Mission Hospital in Itanagar on Friday evening.

On Thursday, the Congress leader complained of abdomen pain and was hospitalized on Friday evening. Tempa's condition worsened due to low blood pressure.

Tempa worked as a bureaucrat before joining active politics. He studied MA in International Relations and M.Phil in Diplomacy from JNU, New Delhi.

In 2019, Tempa unsuccessfully contested an INC ticket from 2-Tawang Assembly Constituency against BJP's Tsering Tashi.

Expressing his condolences, state Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted, “Saddened by passing away of senior leader of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Thupten Tempa ji. May Lord Buddha provide peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.”