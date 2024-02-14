Arvind Kejriwal Issued Sixth Summons by ED in Delhi Liquor Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a sixth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection to the ongoing investigation into the liquor policy case, reports said on Wednesday.
Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the probe agency on February 19.
On February 2, Arvind Kejriwal skipped the ED summons, marking the fifth time he has done so. He was earlier called January 18 and January 3 this year and December 21 and November 2 in 2023.
Kejriwal has missed the five summonses from the ED deeming them unlawful and driven by political motives.
The ED is seeking to take Kejriwal's testimony regarding the case, focusing on matters such as policy development, pre-finalization meetings, and allegations of corruption.
The excise policy aimed to rejuvenate the declining liquor business in the city by replacing the previous sales-volume-based system with a licensing fee for traders. The policy promised upgraded stores and an improved purchasing experience, and for the first time in Delhi, it introduced discounts and offers on liquor purchases.