Arvind Kejriwal Resigns; Atishi To Take Oath In Special Assembly Session

Arvind Kejriwal resigned as the Chief Minister of Delhi after holding the position for the last 10 years, paving the way for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena to take over.
Kejriwal submitted his resignation formally to Delhi Lt Governor Vineet Saxena this evening. Earlier, he had proposed Atishi's name for the next Chief Minister of Delhi, according to a report by India Today. Kailash Gahlot, senior AAP leader, was another name being considered. There will by no deputy CM for the time being.
Atishi, who represents the Kalkaji constituency, will take her oath during a special Assembly session scheduled to be held on September 26-27.
Who is Atishi Marlena?
Atishi, born on June 8, 1981, comes from an academic background in Delhi. Her parents, Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi, are both professors at Delhi University. Originally named 'Marlena,' a combination of Marx and Lenin reflecting her ideological roots, she adopted the name Atishi in 2018 to shift focus from her family background to her personal achievements.
Her education began in Delhi, where she completed high school at Springdales School, Pusa Road. She earned her undergraduate degree in History from St. Stephen's College in 2001. Atishi furthered her studies at Oxford University, obtaining a master’s degree in History in 2003 through a Chevening scholarship, and later attended Magdalen College as a Rhodes scholar in 2005.
In January 2013, Atishi began her political career by joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). She was influential in policy development, leveraging her experiences from the Anti-Corruption Movement in India. Her activism was notably marked by her support during the Jal Satyagraha in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, in 2015, where she assisted AAP leader Alok Agarwal during protests and legal challenges.
In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Atishi was appointed as the AAP's in-charge for East Delhi. She contested the elections but was defeated, securing third place behind BJP's Gautam Gambhir, with a margin of 4.77 lakh votes.