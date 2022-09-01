Arvind Kejriwal Wins Trust Vote in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday won the trust vote in the assembly after levelling allegations of MLA-poaching against the BJP. 58 MLAs voted in favour of the Aam Admi Party chief. The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the BJ has eight.

Kejriwal had proposed a confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly after alleging that the opposition BJP’s 'Operation Lotus' to topple his government failed as it could not get any of the AAP MLAs to cross over. The motion was tabled in the House on August 29, Monday.

“They failed to buy even a single AAP MLA in Delhi. We have 62 MLAs, two are out of country, one in jail. Fourth member is the Speaker of the House,” the Delhi CM said after the trust motion was passed.

Kejriwal on last week alleged that the BJP had targeted 40 AAP MLAs and offered Rs 20 crore to each of them to switch sides.

"I want to bring a Motion of Confidence in the assembly so that it can be proved in front of the people of Delhi that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus Delhi' has become 'Operation Kichad'," he had said.

The BJP had fired back and accused Kejriwal of using the assembly for fanning political propaganda and indulging in drama to divert people's attention from the liquor "scam" of his government.