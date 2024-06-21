Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Halted Hours Before Scheduled Release

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced a setback on Friday as the Delhi High Court temporarily halted his bail order in a corruption case linked to the Delhi Liquor Policy. This pause came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenged Kejriwal's bail in the case, mere hours before he was set to be released from Tihar jail.
The ED filed a petition seeking an urgent hearing against the trial court's order, which was scheduled to be heard by a bench comprising Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja. The court stated that it would consider the case file shortly and then proceed with the hearing.
Pending the court's decision, the high court instructed that the trial court's release order should not be implemented. Earlier, a Delhi court had granted Kejriwal bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, with conditions including non-interference in the investigation and witness tampering.
Meanwhile,his wife, Sunita Kejriwal and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had planned to visit Tihar Jail at 4 pm to greet the Delhi Chief Minister.
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 on charges of money laundering related to the 2021-22 Delhi liquor policy, which was subsequently revoked following objections from the Lieutenant Governor. The ED alleged that funds received from liquor sellers were used to finance the AAP's campaign in Goa, where Kejriwal serves as the convenor.