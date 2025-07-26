As Birds Vanish and Waters Turn Toxic, NGT Steps In to Save Deepor Beel

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formally taken suo motu cognizance of a news report highlighting the rapid ecological degradation of Deepor Beel, a Ramsar-designated wetland near Guwahati. The action stems from an article titled "Unchecked urbanisation pushing Deepor Beel into environment crisis: Experts", published in a local English daily on April 22, 2025.

Initially registered as Original Application No. 219/2025 by the NGT's New Delhi Bench on May 6, 2025, the case was subsequently transferred to the Eastern Zone Bench in Kolkata and has been renumbered as Original Application No. 99/2025/EZ.

In a key development, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Shillong—impleaded as Respondent No.3—filed an affidavit dated July 18, 2025, which has been officially taken on record by the Tribunal.

Shrinking Wetland, Vanishing Wildlife

The Tribunal noted that the news report brought to light the alarming shrinkage of Deepor Beel from its original size of 40 square kilometers to less than half, primarily due to rampant encroachments, unauthorized settlements, and the illegal dumping of solid waste.

The article reported a steep decline in local biodiversity, particularly affecting over 200 bird species, including the Spot-billed Pelican, Lesser Adjutant Stork, and the endangered Greater Adjutant. Fishermen were quoted as saying that the water is no longer clean, fish populations are disappearing, and migratory birds are abandoning the wetland.

Deepor Beel, which serves as a natural flood buffer and plays a crucial role in groundwater recharge and microclimate regulation, is now failing to perform its ecological functions. The article noted that previously dry areas surrounding the wetland now experience prolonged waterlogging during monsoon months.

Waste Dumping Continues Despite Court Orders

One of the major contributors to the wetland’s degradation, as cited in the report, is the ongoing operation of the Boragaon landfill site. Despite earlier court interventions, waste continues to be dumped at the site, contaminating the wetland. Each monsoon, the report stated, floodwaters carry untreated garbage from the landfill into the beel, worsening the ecological crisis.

Respondents Directed to File Counter-Affidavits

During the recent hearing, Mr. Surendra Kumar, learned counsel for Respondent No.1, the Pollution Control Board, Assam, sought and was granted four weeks’ time to file a counter-affidavit. Counsel representing Respondent No.2, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), informed the Tribunal that an affidavit had already been filed but was found to have defects. The Tribunal directed that the defects be rectified and the affidavit re-filed within a week.

Meanwhile, Ms. Malabika Roy Dey, appearing on behalf of Respondent Nos. 4 and 5—the Assam State Wetlands Authority and the Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup district—also requested and was granted four weeks to submit their counter-affidavits.

The Tribunal directed all respondents to file their respective counter-affidavits within four weeks and listed the matter for the next hearing on August 25, 2025.

Background:

Deepor Beel is one of Assam’s most ecologically significant wetlands and a notified Ramsar site. However, over the years, it has faced severe encroachments, pollution, and urban development pressures. Conservationists and locals have long raised alarms about its rapid deterioration, which has now drawn the attention of the country’s apex green court.

