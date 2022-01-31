ASG Rupinder Singh Suri Passes Away, CJI Ramana Condoles His Demise

Senior advocate and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of the Supreme Court, Rupinder Singh Suri passed away on Monday morning in New Delhi.

Designated as a senior advocate in 2009, Suri was appointed as the ASG in June 2020. He had served as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association.

Suri also served as the standing counsel in the Supreme Court for Punjab for about 15 years. He began practicing his trade in 1976 when he joined the Bar. He had founded Suri & Company Law Firm in 1984.

He also held the position of Secretary General, INSOL India and is an active member of International Bar Association. Suri was appointed as the National Representative of India from 2019, for the UIA (International Association of Lawyers).

He is survived by wife Gurvinder Suri and daughters Suruchi and Simar, both advocates.

Condoling his demise, Chief Justice of India, Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana called it an “unfortunate inceident”, reported ANI.

At the beginning of proceedings in the SC today, CJI Ramana conveyed deep condolences to the family of Rupinder Suri and all the judges of the apex court.

He said, “I and my brother and sister judges express deepest condolences. We are very sorry”. A full-court reference will be held in due course, he added.