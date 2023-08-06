Asia's Biggest International Literary Fest UNMESHA Concludes

This session on "Role of Books in Indian Independence Movement" had seven noted speakers, viz., Abdus Samad, Ashok Kumar Jha Avichal', Manoj Srivastava, Nanditesh Nilay, Prasen Bellamkonda, Ramdeo Shukla and Sachin Ketkar, with Kumud Sharma, Vice-President, Sahitya Akademi, in the chair. To get rid of the remnants of dependence, it is necessary to keep the cultural consciousness awake, observed Kumud Sharma while chairing the session. She spoke in detail about those books which aroused nationalism among the Indian public during the Independence Movement. Ashok Kumar Jha Avichal' focused on the role of magazines such as Bengal Gazette and books such as Gita in the Indian Independence Movement. Manoj Srivastava spoke on the influence of Gita and other such books in giving enthusiasm to the freedom fighter. While emphasizing on the role of poetry in inspiring freedom fighters. Prasen Bellamkonda focused on the culture of banning of books during freedom movement. Ramdeo Shukla focused on the ways literature provided freedom fighters necessary strength to fight against the colonial powers. While speaking on the role of books in encouraging freedom fighters, Sachin Ketkar focused on the role of printing press in this context as due to it, the circulation of nationalistic writings increased by leaps and bounds.