Assam CM Labels Rahul Gandhi as "Poor Illiterate Fellow" In Dynasty Politics Spat

"So if in a family, everyone is in politics and controlling a party, where he will see a parallel to that. Poor illiterate fellow what he could say more. He thought that BCCI was a BJP wing..." he said.

On the same day, Gandhi had criticized the BJP for perpetuating dynasty politics, specifically questioning, "What exactly is Amit Shah's son engaged in?" During a press conference, when questioned about the BJP's accusations regarding dynasty politics within the Congress, Rahul pointed out that numerous BJP leaders' children are also part of the political landscape.