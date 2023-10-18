Assam CM Labels Rahul Gandhi as "Poor Illiterate Fellow" In Dynasty Politics Spat

In response to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's comments about 'dynasty politics,' Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the former, labeling him as a 'poor illiterate fellow.' He argued that Gandhi should comprehend the essence of dynastic politics, pointing out that while Amit Shah's son isn't involved in politics, his entire family is associated with the Congress.
"When it comes to dynastic politics,' he said, 'Rahul Gandhi must know the meaning of this. Amit Shah's son is not in politics, but his entire family is in Congress. Today he is slamming everything, but he doesn't know that he is the core of everything...' Sarma said while speaking to reporters in Guwahati.
"So if in a family, everyone is in politics and controlling a party, where he will see a parallel to that. Poor illiterate fellow what he could say more. He thought that BCCI was a BJP wing..." he said.
On the same day, Gandhi had criticized the BJP for perpetuating dynasty politics, specifically questioning, "What exactly is Amit Shah's son engaged in?" During a press conference, when questioned about the BJP's accusations regarding dynasty politics within the Congress, Rahul pointed out that numerous BJP leaders' children are also part of the political landscape.
"What is exactly the son of Amit Shah doing? What does Rajnath Singh's son do? Last I heard, Amit Shah's son is running Indian cricket. Please be objective. Look at the BJP, many of their children like Anurag Thakur, are dynasties," Gandhi said.
Earlier, the Congress leader leveled the explosive charge of Sarma being a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) puppet in the Northeast. With a flourish of words, Rahul Gandhi contended that CM Sarma is, in essence, the RSS's North Eastern maestro, pointing the finger at him for the perceived corrosion of cultural, linguistic, and harmonious facets in Mizoram and its neighboring states. He boldly accused the chief minister of being the chief architect behind the region's religious and cultural turmoil.
Gandhi further went on to say that the Mizo National Front (MNF) has a direct alliance with the BJP and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), another local party, isn’t merely squaring off against the BJP; it's, in reality, the gateway through which the RSS seeks to infiltrate Mizoram. This, in essence, characterizes the role CM Sarma plays for the BJP, Gandhi opined.
He is not just supporting them, he is orchestrating a strategic maneuver aimed at nothing less than the cultural annihilation of the entire Northeast, Gandhi further added.
Rahul Gandhi is currently undertaking a two-day visit to Mizoram, which is scheduled to hold elections on November 7. Additionally, elections will occur in Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, in Rajasthan on November 25, and in Telangana on November 30. Vote counting will transpire on December 3 in all these states. In the case of Chhattisgarh, polling will occur in two phases.