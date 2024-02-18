Assam CM Meets Amit Shah In Delhi, Attends Chief Minister's Conclave

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on the sidelines of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national convention, he informed via a post on X.
During the meeting the Assam chief minister briefed Amit Shah about the "various welfare efforts underway in Assam".
Taking to X, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "I had the honour to call upon Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi today and briefed him on various welfare efforts underway in Assam."
Meanwhile, he also was part of the Chief Minister's Conclave which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a further post, CM Sarma said, "We are committed to achieving 100% saturation of all welfare schemes of the Modi Government within a specified timeframe."
It may be noted that BJP's national convention, which concluded today, was held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. During the concluding remarks, PM Modi said, "Hum Rajneeti ke liye nahi Rashtra Niti ke liye nikle hai (we are in power for nation building, not politics)."
Stating that his administration showed bravery and determination to complete long-pending tasks, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the nation recognizes the achievement of leading a successful 10-year term and uplifting 25 crore people out of poverty as a significant accomplishment.
"Everyone now knows that we freed the country from the scourge of mega scams and terror attacks. We worked sincerely to improve the lives of the poor and the middle class. People keep telling me 'You have achieved so much and fulfilled all major promises. Why are you still working so hard?' We demonstrated the courage of conviction and grit to accomplish tasks that had been pending for decades. The construction and opening of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya brought an end to a wait spanning centuries," Modi said.
He stated that he had no desire for power and did not prioritize his own interests over those of the country.