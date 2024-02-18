Assam CM Meets Amit Shah In Delhi, Attends Chief Minister's Conclave

"Everyone now knows that we freed the country from the scourge of mega scams and terror attacks. We worked sincerely to improve the lives of the poor and the middle class. People keep telling me 'You have achieved so much and fulfilled all major promises. Why are you still working so hard?' We demonstrated the courage of conviction and grit to accomplish tasks that had been pending for decades. The construction and opening of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya brought an end to a wait spanning centuries," Modi said.