Assam CM Meets Rail Minister to Resolve Transport Bottlenecks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday at Rail Bhawan in the national capital. The high-level meeting focused on addressing legacy transport bottlenecks and accelerating the expansion and modernisation of railway infrastructure in Assam and the Northeast region.

Advertisment

Discussions revolved around enhancing rail connectivity, adopting modern technologies, streamlining data sharing, optimising workflow processes, and fostering strategic collaborations. Both leaders underscored the importance of these measures in transforming Assam into a key logistics hub for the region.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw acknowledged that the development and modernisation of railway infrastructure is crucial for unlocking Assam’s logistics potential and addressing long-standing connectivity challenges. The initiative aims to catalyse economic growth, improve freight movement, and ensure better connectivity within the state and beyond.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister K.K. Dwivedi, and Assam Bhawan Resident Commissioner Kavitha Padmanabhan. The meeting lasted for nearly an hour and was described as both productive and forward-looking.

Always a pleasure to meet Hon’ble Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji.



Today we spoke at length on several efforts to mitigate legacy transport bottlenecks and expand Assam’s rail infrastructure. These are crucial checkmarks as we plan to build a logistics hub in the State. pic.twitter.com/8GIAGwkOHK — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 27, 2025

Later, sharing his thoughts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Sarma wrote:

"Always a pleasure to meet Hon’ble Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji. Today we spoke at length on several efforts to mitigate legacy transport bottlenecks and expand Assam’s rail infrastructure. These are crucial check marks as we plan to build a logistics hub in the State."