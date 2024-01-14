Assam CM Slams INDIA Bloc as 'Soap Opera'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ridiculed the INDIA bloc, likening it to a soap opera that offers entertainment but lacks substance. He asserted that the alliance's sole purpose is to oppose Prime Minister Modi, dismissing it as an artificial coalition devoid of any coherent policy or lasting impact.
In a scathing attack on the Congress party, CM Sarma accused them of a lifetime of wrongdoing, alleging conspiracies to prevent the construction of the Ram Temple. He criticized Congress for being more inclined towards Babar than Lord Ram and questioned the decision to invite them to the Ram Temple ceremony, suggesting that the Gandhi family would prioritize paying homage to Babar over Lord Ram.
Responding to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's refusal to become the convenor of the INDIA bloc, Sarma sarcastically remarked that entertaining news would continue to emerge from the opposition alliance, highlighting the internal dynamics.
Furthermore, Sarma criticized Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' questioning the ability of someone who has done injustice to Ram to bring justice to India.
Earlier, Assam's Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal had criticized Congress for not attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
A virtual meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders took place, with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar suggesting that Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge should lead the alliance against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's name was considered for the convenor role, he declined, leading to further speculation and entertainment within the alliance.