Assam CM Sparks Controversy Over Bangladeshi Infiltration Remarks; Akhil Hits Back

"India does not boast a communal chief minister akin to Assam's leader. If there truly are infiltrators, why has no action been taken over the past decade? why these individuals haven't been imprisoned despite the purported presence of 40 MLA infiltrators," questioned Gogoi.

Furthermore, Gogoi asserts that the BJP is no longer merely a political entity but rather a corporate structure named HBS, spearheaded by Himanta Biswa Sarma, with Jayanta Malla Baruah as Director and Piyush Hazarika as CEO.

"He emphasizes that his ultimatum was directed not at the party but at this corporate entity," asserted Gogoi.