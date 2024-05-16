Assam CM Sparks Controversy Over Bangladeshi Infiltration Remarks; Akhil Hits Back

In a recent statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stirred controversy by highlighting the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration in the state, tracing it back 40 years.
Sarma emphasized the significant demographic impact, claiming that individuals related to Bangladeshi infiltrators now number at 1.25 crore, asserting that the issue has escalated to a critical level where the Assamese people feel their identity is threatened.
“Today, there are approximately 1.25 crore individuals in Assam who are connected to Bangladeshi infiltrators, making this a pressing and complex issue. Addressing it requires more than just political diplomacy; it has evolved into a significant challenge, leading to a sense of loss of identity among the Assamese people. Reflecting on past mistakes made four decades ago, where border protection was neglected, I emphasize the importance of learning from these errors. As I speak in Jharkhand, I urge against repeating history. We cannot afford to overlook the threat of Rohingya or Bangladeshi influx into Jharkhand. Both Bengal and Assam have faltered in the past, and I acknowledge this. Our inability to act decisively 40 years ago, compounded by the absence of leadership like Narendra Modi, has contributed to the current predicament. The next two decades will be pivotal for Jharkhand; without swift action, the indigenous population risks becoming a minority. It is concerning to note that 40 MLAs of Bangladeshi origin have secured positions of power in Assam, occupying roles such as ministers, speakers, magistrates, and district commissioners. This reality underscores the ongoing struggle of Assamese people to preserve their existence,” said CM Sarma before the media on Thursday.
Reacting to Sarma's remarks, Rajor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi criticized the communal undertones of the statement, refuting the lack of action against infiltrators in the past decade and questioning the absence of legal consequences for allegedly influential Bangladeshi-origin MLAs.
"India does not boast a communal chief minister akin to Assam's leader. If there truly are infiltrators, why has no action been taken over the past decade? why these individuals haven't been imprisoned despite the purported presence of 40 MLA infiltrators," questioned Gogoi.
Furthermore, Gogoi asserts that the BJP is no longer merely a political entity but rather a corporate structure named HBS, spearheaded by Himanta Biswa Sarma, with Jayanta Malla Baruah as Director and Piyush Hazarika as CEO.
"He emphasizes that his ultimatum was directed not at the party but at this corporate entity," asserted Gogoi.
Earlier, CM Sarma had expressed concerns about Bangladeshi infiltration during a poll rally in Jharkhand, citing its adverse effects on women's safety and land ownership rights. He warned against a scenario akin to Assam and West Bengal, advocating for preventative measures and a BJP-led government at the center to tackle these challenges effectively.
The statements by Sarma and Gogoi underscore the deeply polarized perspectives on the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration, reflecting ongoing political tensions and differing approaches to immigration and border security.