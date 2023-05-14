Assam CM to Attend BJP’s ‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ in Telangana Today

The ‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ is organized to bring unity, cohesion, and solidarity to the Hindu population to fend off divisive forces. The yatra is scheduled to start at 4 pm from Vysya Bhavan in Karimnagar.

While speaking to ANI, Sanjay Bandi said, "the Purpose of Hindu Ekta Yatra is to highlight the injustices meted out to Hindus of Telangana under Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government, which is in collusion with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AMIM) and with this attitude; State has become safe shelter to Islamic Extremists."

Hindus of any denomination, caste, language, or region are openly invited to join the Hindu Ekta Yatra to demonstrate our core and inner strength to divisive forces, he further said.