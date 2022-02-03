Assam CM To Visit Manipur on a 2-Day Tour to Campaign for Assembly Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Manipur on a two-day tour from February 7 to campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The BJP has announced its candidates for all the 60 seats in Manipur on Monday last.

Elections to the 60-seat is scheduled to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

Notably, many BJP workers in Manipur have expressed dissatisfaction over the list of candidates that the party released.

Angry BJP workers took to the streets in different parts of Manipur to protest the saffron party’s decision to not give tickets to “party loyalist”.

Protestors burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manipur CM Biren Singh and state BJP president Sharda Devi to express their anger.