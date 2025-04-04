Assam Congress Leaders in Crucial Talks with AICC High Command

The political landscape of Assam Congress is witnessing a dramatic turn as a crucial All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting is set to take place in Indira Bhavan, New Delhi. The high-stakes gathering, featuring 35 district presidents of Assam Congress, is expected to shape the party’s strategy ahead of upcoming elections.

Advertisment

The meeting will be attended by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal, and Jitendra Singh, signaling a show of strength within the party. Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah will lead the delegation, which will travel from Assam House to the Congress headquarters at 11:30 AM by bus. With high anticipation, district leaders see this as a defining moment for the party’s future in the state.

Political Drama Unfolds in Delhi: "Remove Bhupen Bora" Campaign Gains Traction

In a parallel development, Assam Congress is grappling with an internal rebellion. A faction of seven Congress MLAs, led by MP Rakibul Hussain, has landed in Delhi, launching an aggressive campaign against state party chief Bhupen Borah. The “Remove Bhupen Borah” movement has added fuel to the ongoing leadership tussle, creating fresh turmoil within the party ranks.

Amid this infighting, speculation is rife that a significant section within the party still supports Gaurav Gogoi as the face of Assam Congress. With the divide widening, the party faces a crucial test—will it emerge stronger, or will the rift deepen ahead of key political battles?

All eyes are now on the Congress high command as it navigates this storm, making critical decisions that could reshape Assam Congress's future.

Also Read: Waqf (Amendment) Bill Clears Rajya Sabha Hurdle Amid Heated Debate & Opposition Concerns