Assam's Rich Culture Showcased During G20 Dinner in New Delhi

In a moment of happiness for the people of Assam, the rich culture of the state was showcased to the global audience during the G20 dinner hosted at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday night.
According to the post shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Srimanta Sankardeva’s Borgeet ‘Suna Suna Re Sura’ and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s ‘Bistirno Parore’ were included in the musical repertoire for esteemed dignitaries present during the dinner.
CM Sarma in a post on ‘X’ platform said, “During the G20 dinner hosted at Bharat Mandapam, I was deeply moved by the showcase of Assam's rich culture to the global audience. The inclusion of Srimanta Sankardev's Borgeet - Suna Suna Re Sura - and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's Bistirno Parore in the musical repertoire for esteemed dignitaries beautifully conveyed the message of humanism. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble President, Hon'ble PM, and the entire organizing team for this thoughtful recognition of our state's cultural heritage.”
It may be mentioned that although it is a proud moment for the people of Assam that our rich culture was showcased during the G20 dinner, the outrage over presentation of Bihu in ‘distorted’ manner while welcoming United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has not yet ended.