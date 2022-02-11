Assam Rifles Foil Cross Border Smuggling in Manipur

Assam Rifles on Friday foiled cross border smuggling in Manipur's Tengnoupal district and seized illegal goods worth Rs 16.9 lakh.

According to the official statement of Assam Rifles, during a border domination patrol, troops of Assam Rifles uncovered a large number of packages concealed in thick foliage in the forest near Kwatha village.

On thorough search of the packages, illegal goods including foreign cigarettes, cosmetic items and betel nuts were recovered. The smuggled items are assessed to have a market value worth Rs 16.9 lakh.

The recovered items have been handed over to Custom Preventive Force. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, on February 9, a huge recovery of brown sugar was made by the Assam rifles in Manipur.

In an intelligence based operation, Maram Battalion of Assam Rifles recovered 512 grams of Brown sugar worth Rs 2.48 crores from Senapati District of Manipur.