Assam Rifles Promotes Nationa Integration Throguh Unity Utsav 2.0

In a bid to promote national integration and provide a platform for youth from Northeastern India to engage in sports and cultural activities, the Assam Rifles organised Unity Utsav 2.0, a two-phase national initiative under the “One Nation, One Dream” theme. The event will be hosted in collaboration with the Northeast Association for Social Welfare (NEASW).

Advertisment

The event is designed to strengthen social, emotional, and cultural connections between the Northeast and the rest of India. Conceptualised as an inclusive initiative, Unity Utsav seeks to empower young talent from the region while showcasing their unique identity and rich cultural heritage on a national stage. By leveraging sports and cultural expression as unifying tools, the programme promotes youth empowerment, mutual understanding, and the spirit of national unity.

The inaugural Unity Utsav 2025, held in February 2025 in New Delhi, witnessed participation from over 1,000 youth across all eight Northeastern states. The four-day programme concluded with a grand cultural event at the Manekshaw Centre. It was appreciated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the Assam Rifles’ efforts to reinforce national cohesion.

Phase I of Unity Utsav 2.0, scheduled from February 9 to 12, 2026, focused on sports tournaments including football, volleyball, badminton, and other competitions. Young participants from the Northeast demonstrated discipline, teamwork, leadership, and sportsmanship, reinforcing the role of sports in character building and fostering national unity.

Phase II, the grand cultural programme, which was held on February 19 (Thursday), at the Manekshaw Centre, highlighted the vibrant folk traditions, dances, and music of all eight Northeastern states, celebrating India’s unity in diversity. The programme was graced by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, who acknowledged the Assam Rifles’ commitment to cultural integration and youth-centric initiatives.

During the event, trophies for winning sports teams were presented by Nityanand Rai along with Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General of Assam Rifles, marking a significant moment for young achievers and highlighting the spirit of teamwork, excellence, and national camaraderie fostered by Unity Utsav 2.0.

Known as the “Friends of the Hill People,” the Assam Rifles continues to extend its role beyond security duties by actively promoting youth development, social harmony, and national integration. Unity Utsav 2.0 represents a milestone in reinforcing the vision of “One Nation, One Dream” through meaningful youth engagement in sports and culture.